Flooding in Northland after heavy deluge

Flooding has been reported in Northland after rain pelted the top of the North Island.

Source: 1 NEWS

The heavy rain has eased, but there is still localised flooding. The Heavy Rain Warning remains for Auckland, Coromandel Peninsula and the Bay of Plenty.

Tasha Impey was in Northland for the long weekend and said the rainfall was relentless.

"We were hiking through Russell Forest yesterday and were absolutely saturated."

"There was no relief and it continued all throughout the night. The rain has subsided today and we can see the effects of the rainfall. Farms are underwater and there is brown, stormy water gushing everywhere."

MetService released a thunderstorm warning today, for Waiheke Island, inner Hauraki Gulf, outer Hauraki Gulf at 12.07pm today, and then Kawakawa Bay, Ponui Island and Waiheke Island again are expected to have thunderstorms at 12.37pm.

Heavy rain is forecast to accompany the thunderstorms.

"Very heavy rain can cause surface and/or flash flooding about streams, gullies and urban areas, and make driving conditions extremely hazardous."