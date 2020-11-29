TODAY |

Flooding closes main route in Plimmerton, north of Porirua

Source:  1 NEWS

Heavy rain has caused flooding in Plimmerton, north of Porirua, with the road between Paekakariki and Plimmerton roundabout on State Highway 1 closed.

Flooding in Plimmerton. Source: Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency

Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Wellington has advised motorists to avoid the area if possible, or to follow directions of emergency services on site.

Meanwhile, in Wellington, drivers have been asked to take care on State Highway 1 Urban Motorway, Ngauranga Gorge and State Highway 2 Petone as rain may cause surface flooding.

"Slow down, increase your following distance, turn on your headlights and drive to the conditions," NZTA warned.

New Zealand
Transport
Weather News
Wellington
