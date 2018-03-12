 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Flights cancelled as Cyclone Hola approaches, 117km/h wind gust recorded as worst predicted to miss Auckland

share

Sources:

1 NEWS | NZN

Air New Zealand have cancelled two flights from Northland into Auckland this morning due to poor weather.

TVNZ weather presenter Renee Wright with the latest update on cyclone Hola.
Source: 1 NEWS

Flights from Kerikeri and Whangarei have both been cancelled, as severe weather from Cyclone Hola descends on the top of the North Island today.

CHECK THE FORECAST IN YOUR REGION ON THE 1 NEWS NOW WEATHER PAGE

To stay updated with with the status of domestic New Zealand flights check here.

The MetService has just reported a 117km/h wind gust at a radar site near Kaeo, and says the worst of the weather is predicted to miss Auckland as it will be sheltered by the Coromandel.

"We do expect a windy afternoon and evening in the region, once the winds turn to the southwest, and some decent spells of rain north of about Orewa during the same period."

Great Barrier Island has been told for high winds and rain, as it sits closer to Hola's track.

The strongest winds and heaviest rainfall are expected to remain offshore.

The storm has been downgraded from a category four to category two since it ripped a path of destruction through Vanuatu last week.
Source: Breakfast

The cyclone is still considered a category one but the storm is weakening as it crosses the sea, WeatherWatch says.

"If the centre of Hola remains at sea then damage in New Zealand will hopefully be minimal but there is enough energy brushing the country to causes problems and severe weather," they said.

Dangerous sea and coastal conditions are also expected for the northeastern and eastern areas between Northland and East Cape.

Civil Defence Northland spokesman Murray Soljack says they were not making any current preparations "for what is forecast it is quite manageable".

Northland had so far received 20 - 25 mm of rain since about dawn on Monday, he said.

Civil Defence says people in areas expected to be affected by former cyclone Hola should secure or move things inside, close windows, doors and curtains, bring pets inside and avoid driving.

MetService has a severe weather watch for many regions of the North Island today, with heavy rain and gales expected in the northern North Island from today into tomorrow morning.

Significant rainfalls are likely in Northland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne, and a heavy rain warning is in force for these areas.

A strong wind warning is in place for Northland, Auckland around Great Barrier Island and the Hauraki Gulf, Coromandel Peninsula, the ranges around Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne.

Winds approaching severe gale force are also possible in exposed parts of Taupo, Waikato, and Hawkes Bay from Hastings northwards.  

1 NEWS' Helen Castles says high winds and rain are expected later today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Northland

Auckland

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The centre crossed over for the milestone moment in the 38-18 win over France.

Crotty, Sam Whitelock missing from first All Blacks camp of 2018

00:32
2
Liz Ellis has spoken out over the treatment of David Warner's wife Candice in South Africa.

'It is disgraceful, it is upsetting' – Aussie netball icon slams 'sexist' SBW masks

01:07
3
1 NEWS' Helen Castles says high winds and rain are expected later today.

Flights cancelled as Cyclone Hola approaches, 117km/h wind gust recorded as worst predicted to miss Auckland

4
Joe Edmonds

Mongrel Mob gangsters deported from Western Australia as state fights back against their efforts to gain a foothold there

5

MP spending released: The highest and lowest spenders

01:07
1 NEWS' Helen Castles says high winds and rain are expected later today.

Flights cancelled as Cyclone Hola approaches, 117km/h wind gust recorded as worst predicted to miss Auckland

Air NZ has cancelled a pair of flights into Auckland from Kerikeri and Whangarei.

04:49
1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon, following their cabinet demotion.

National's old-guard MPs 'thinking about futures' following caucus reshuffle snub

1 NEWS reporter Katie Bradford said a handful of older National ex-Ministers may resign soon.

South African fans making Sonny Bill Williams masks

Opinion: Warner v de Kock spat exposes Australian sledging hypocrisy... again

For years, the Australian cricketers have been happy to dish out abuse, but can't handle it coming back.

00:23
The storm has been downgraded from a category four to category two since it ripped a path of destruction through Vanuatu last week.

'A pretty unsettled start to the week' - North Island prepares for Cyclone Hola barrage to hit around midday

Heavy rain and strong wind warnings are in place for Northland, Coromandel, Bay of Plenty and Gisborne.

02:16
A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.

Northland children have the most rotten teeth in the country

A new study suggests there's a simple way to remedy the poor statistics on Far North kids' teeth.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 