Flights cancelled as Cyclone Hola approaches, 117km/h wind gust recorded as worst predicted to miss Auckland

Air New Zealand have cancelled two flights from Northland into Auckland this morning due to poor weather.

Flights from Kerikeri and Whangarei have both been cancelled, as severe weather from Cyclone Hola descends on the top of the North Island today.

The MetService has just reported a 117km/h wind gust at a radar site near Kaeo, and says the worst of the weather is predicted to miss Auckland as it will be sheltered by the Coromandel.

"We do expect a windy afternoon and evening in the region, once the winds turn to the southwest, and some decent spells of rain north of about Orewa during the same period."

Great Barrier Island has been told for high winds and rain, as it sits closer to Hola's track.

The strongest winds and heaviest rainfall are expected to remain offshore.

The cyclone is still considered a category one but the storm is weakening as it crosses the sea, WeatherWatch says.

"If the centre of Hola remains at sea then damage in New Zealand will hopefully be minimal but there is enough energy brushing the country to causes problems and severe weather," they said.

Dangerous sea and coastal conditions are also expected for the northeastern and eastern areas between Northland and East Cape.

Civil Defence Northland spokesman Murray Soljack says they were not making any current preparations "for what is forecast it is quite manageable".

Northland had so far received 20 - 25 mm of rain since about dawn on Monday, he said.

Civil Defence says people in areas expected to be affected by former cyclone Hola should secure or move things inside, close windows, doors and curtains, bring pets inside and avoid driving.

MetService has a severe weather watch for many regions of the North Island today, with heavy rain and gales expected in the northern North Island from today into tomorrow morning.

Significant rainfalls are likely in Northland, Great Barrier Island, Coromandel Peninsula and Gisborne, and a heavy rain warning is in force for these areas.

A strong wind warning is in place for Northland, Auckland around Great Barrier Island and the Hauraki Gulf, Coromandel Peninsula, the ranges around Bay of Plenty, and Gisborne.