Flight Centre cuts 160 more jobs, closes 23 more stores - 'We are gutted'

Flight Centre will be shutting 23 more of its stores and cutting 160 jobs due to the global impact of Covid-19.

A Flight Centre shopfront (file). Source: Getty

With borders shut around the world, the travel agency has struggled.

Today, manager director David Coombes confirmed 160 jobs are being cut in the latest restructure and 23 stores closed.

"We are gutted to again be reducing our team and farewelling a large number of talented and passionate people from our business," he told 1 NEWS in a statement.

"Our people are at the core of who we are, so this is, of course, heartbreaking."

He maintains the business will be able to survive the future, despite the recent job losses.

"These decisions, however difficult, are made to do just that [survive] so we can continue to support our customers through the impact of Covid-19," he says.

The stores will be closed by the end of the month, Flight Centre says.

In July, Flight Centre announced it would be making around 230 staff redundant by the end of August.