Fleeing driver crashes into truck, blocks highway in Alexandra

A fleeing driver has collided with a truck in Alexandra, blocking part of State Highway 8.

A police spokesperson says the vehicle failed to stop for police after it was signalled to do so due to the manner of driving in Roxburgh about 11.45am.

Spikes were deployed, however the vehicle continued and crashed into a truck.

The driver fled from the vehicle but was located by police a short time later, authorities said.

Diversions are in place, and motorists should expect delays while the road is cleared.