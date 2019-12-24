TODAY |

Flames engulf Canterbury tavern in Christmas Eve blaze

Source:  1 NEWS

Flames have engulfed a tavern in the South Island town of Kirwee, 35 minutes inland from Christchurch.

The number of crews fighting the blaze had been reduced but those on the ground were still working to put the fire out at 5am this morning. Source: Facebook/Kirwee Tavern, Restaurant and Hotel

Fire and Emergency were called to the scene just before midnight to reports of the pub having caught fire.

As many as 60 firefighters were called to the scene, with 16 vehicles attending from Kirwee, Darfield, Coalgate, Rolleston, Sheffield, West Melton, Christchurch Central and Wigram.

As many as 60 firefighters were called to the scene. Source: Facebook/Kirwee Tavern, Restaurant and Hotel

A Fire and Emergency spokesperson told 1 NEWS the whole building was damaged.

They said the number of crews fighting the blaze had been reduced but those on the ground were still working to put the fire out at 5am this morning.

No injuries were reported.

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
