Five people injured as serious crash closes part of State Highway 2 in Bay of Plenty

Source:  1 NEWS

Five people have been injured in a serious multi-vehicle crash which has closed part of State Highway 2 in Pongakawa, Bay of Plenty.

Serious crash closes part of State Highway 2, Bay of Plenty.

Emergency services were alerted to the crash on Wharere and Te Puke East Roads at around 4pm.

Two people have been seriously injured and three people suffered moderate injuries.

Three people were initially trapped inside a vehicle and rescue helicopters were dispatched to the scene.

Motorists are asked to avoid the area and expect delays.

New Zealand
Accidents
Tauranga and Bay of Plenty
