Fishing vessel with two positive Covid-19 cases to dock in Wellington



Customs has today confirmed a the fishing vessel, Viking Bay which has two people on board with Covid-19, will dock in Wellington tomorrow.

Source: 1 NEWS

The vessel, which is carrying 20 people on board, will dock at the Queens Wharf in Wellington.

"The All-of-Government response team has worked closely with the shipping agent and stakeholders, including CentrePort and Wellington City Council, to ensure that the health, transportation, and security plans are in place with minimal risk to the public," Customs said in a statement.

Security will be heightened at the wharf, with perimeter fencing cordoning off the area where the Viking Bay will dock so the public will not be allowed access.

All 20 crew members will undergo a comprehensive health check, including testing, on arrival.

One of infected mariners has Delta variant of Covid-19

Customs says most of them will then be transported securely to a MIQ facility to complete at least 14 days of isolation.

A small number of crew will complete their isolation period on board to meet the maritime safety requirements.

Customs’ Group Manager Maritime Stephen Waugh says the process will carry very low public health risk.

“The crew will be transported at a time that will minimise the risk of coming into contact with members of the public,” he says.

“Customs will maintain presence at the port throughout the operation, with the support of additional security personnel, and the Police Maritime Unit maintaining watch over the water.”

Two Covid-positive mariners in vessel off Taranaki coast; three contacts identified

Government and CentrePort staff that interact with the vessel or crew are vaccinated and will work in line with health and safety protocols including IPC and PPE requirements.