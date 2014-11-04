TODAY |

Fishing boat catches fire in Milford Sound

Source:  1 NEWS

A fishing boat that caught fire in Milford Sound this morning has shown no evidence of environmental contamination, according to Environment Southland.

Milford Sound Source: 1 NEWS

Poor weather conditions meant help couldn't initially be flown in and the road was closed due to an avalanche risk.

However, the blaze on board the vessel, which is berthed in Deep Water Basin in Milford Sound, has since been put out.

In a statement this morning, Environment Southland harbourmaster Lyndon Cleaver said there was currently no evidence of diesel, oil or other contaminants leaking into the water.

However, he added he was in close contact with those on the ground, including Maritime New Zealand, Fiordland Marine Guardians and the Department of Conservation.

"There is still a possibility of contamination if the boat sinks and we are keen to get it watertight as soon as possible, but it won’t be an easy fix," he said.

"We were lucky it was a steel hulled boat, otherwise it could have burnt to the water line and released diesel and other contaminants into the water."


New Zealand
Accidents
Southland
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:26
Australian woman to be charged after getting dragged from car by police at Covid-19 checkpoint
2
Confirmed Covid-19 case attended gym classes and visited shops in Auckland before testing positive
3
Morning Briefing Sept 14: Decision day arrives amid new Covid case warnings
4
Infectious person at Auckland gym shows why Covid-19 restrictions remain necessary - expert
5
Hunt continues for convicted killer on the run after Auckland hospital escape
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:28

Hunt continues for convicted killer on the run after Auckland hospital escape
12:13

Gold rush surges back to West Coast as prices rise during pandemic
02:07

Good Sorts: Innovative Tauranga student works to make school ball cheaper to attend for peers

02:15

Pampas grass home and wedding décor trend turning into biosecurity nightmare