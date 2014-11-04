Fishing boat catches fire in Milford Sound

A fishing boat that caught fire in Milford Sound this morning has shown no evidence of environmental contamination, according to Environment Southland.

Milford Sound Source: 1 NEWS

Poor weather conditions meant help couldn't initially be flown in and the road was closed due to an avalanche risk.

However, the blaze on board the vessel, which is berthed in Deep Water Basin in Milford Sound, has since been put out.

In a statement this morning, Environment Southland harbourmaster Lyndon Cleaver said there was currently no evidence of diesel, oil or other contaminants leaking into the water.

However, he added he was in close contact with those on the ground, including Maritime New Zealand, Fiordland Marine Guardians and the Department of Conservation.

"There is still a possibility of contamination if the boat sinks and we are keen to get it watertight as soon as possible, but it won’t be an easy fix," he said.

"We were lucky it was a steel hulled boat, otherwise it could have burnt to the water line and released diesel and other contaminants into the water."

