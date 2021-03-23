TODAY |

First draft of new bill to replace RMA labelled 'woke-ism' by Nats

Source:  1 NEWS

The Government's three-pronged approach to replacing the Resource Management Act will see fewer consents and more planning direction.

Large new homes under construction at Orewa, north Auckland. Source: Getty

More than 100 plans will be reduced to around 14 — one per region. 

The RMA affects everything from the health of the environment, to building and construction across the country, with the first draft of the new bill set to replace it — the Natural and Built Environments Act (NBA) — unveiled today.

A Spacial Planning Act and Climate Adaptation Act will soon follow. 

Process starts for replacing Resource Management Act

The new bill has been welcomed by some.

Property Council of New Zealand's Denise Lee described the RMA as the "largest handbreak on legislative reform to get more houses built".

"The planning department side of things has become quite torturous and complex for everyone — mum and dad's, commercial developers, you name it."

Environment Minister David Parker called it "a once-in-a-generation opportunity to get it right".

Meanwhile, National believes the NBA is "woke-ism" and light on detail.

"To us it's just a grab of wokeism," Judith Collins said.

The draft legislation will spend three months at a select committee inquiry and is open to the public for feedback during this time. 

New Zealand
Politics
Environment
