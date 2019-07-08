TODAY |

Fireworks banned in multiple Christchurch areas after weekend Port Hills blaze blamed on them

Fireworks are being banned in a number of locations around Christchurch — including Akaroa, Bottle Lake and the Port Hills — from 6pm tonight, Fire and Emergency has announced.

The ban comes after fireworks caused a blaze overnight on Friday which burnt through 25 hectares above Hillsborough and caused around 40 homes to be evacuated.

With conditions drying out around Christchurch, Area Commander Dave Stackhouse is banning the use of fireworks under Section 52 of the Fire and Emergency Act.

"These are all high-risk areas, and what we saw on Friday night was completely unnecessary and avoidable,” Stackhouse said.

"In Christchurch, we are seeing temperatures peak in the high 20s and low 30s. Ground conditions are dry, and a spark can quickly turn into a dangerous fire.

"Using fireworks should be completely out of the question, and we will take a very dim view of anyone who is found to be using them while this ban is in place."

Residents in Port Hills, Bottle Lake and Akaroa are asked to call 111 if they see fireworks or other suspicious activity.

"The public are our eyes and ears and with its help, we can quickly respond and get to fires before they become too difficult to contain," Stackhouse said.

The whole of Canterbury is moving into a restricted fire season from 11.59pm tonight, with Fire and Emergency asking everyone to consider the risk before undertaking any spark-generating activities.

"In extreme conditions it only takes a spark to start a devastating wildfire. That spark can come from a campfire, a gas cooker, a charcoal barbeque or a vehicle exhaust," Stackhouse said.

"We saw from yesterday’s fire at Redcliffs that a spark from a grinding tool can start a fire that can quickly spread and endanger homes."

