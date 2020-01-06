Firefighters working to protect homes threatened by Hawke's Bay blaze

Firefighters are battling two blazes in the Hawke's Bay region, with one threatening properties.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Half a dozen appliances and tankers are working to control a grass fire in Fernhill, north-west of Hastings, and are working to protect homes in the area.

Police have asked motorists to avoid State Highway 50 in the area and traffic is being diverted.

A second blaze is engulfing a forest in Tangoio, north of Napier.

It's spread to 15 hectares and is not yet contained, Fire and Emergency NZ told 1 NEWS. Originally, four hectares of bush was alight.

If you are safe and have photos or video of the fires, please send them to news@tvnz.co.nz

1 NEWS understands the Tangoio fire was discovered on the side of the inner forest road by contractors leaving the forest.

They tried to extinguish the blaze with fire extinguishers, but the flames pushed further into the gulley.

Five helicopters, two planes and 11 trucks are fighting the fire on Settlement Rd, as well as 65 ground crew and eight additional tankers.

There is a severe weather warning with winds of up to 120km/h forecast until midnight.

No properties have been damaged and Fire and Emergency NZ says none are in danger from the Tangoio fire.