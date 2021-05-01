TODAY |

Firefighters engage in combat challenge on Wellington's waterfront to replicate real-life rescues

Source:  1 NEWS

Over 100 firefighters descended upon Wellington's waterfront today, not to put out flames but battle each other in a combat challenge.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Designed to simulate a knife-edge rescue, the firefighters are not only there to prove how tough they are but also entertain. Source: 1 NEWS

Designed to simulate a knife-edge rescue, the firefighters were not only there to prove how tough they are but also to entertain.

Scaling six storeys while carrying a 19kg kilogram hose, smashing a beam with a four kg hammer, and dragging an 85 kg dummy over 30 metres were all activities completed while wearing their full firefighting kit.

"Definitely up the top of the tower it’s really hard - definitely for females going over the bar. I’m really short but yeah, pushing hard is what we do on the track and it felt good,” firefighter Isabel Whitaker said.

Replicating what firefighters face daily - testing their physical and mental fitness.

“These are the elite firefighters in the country, they train to do this - we've got internationally acclaimed people here, some that have won age categories over the world,” Jason Prendegast of the United Fire Brigades Association said.

"There were over 120 firefighters there today from across the country, most of them volunteers but it was not just about the competition, it was also helping the public to understand what it takes to become a firefighter.

“It might spark interest for them to recruit either as a volunteer in the small communities or become a career firefighter."

New Zealand
Wellington
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Game of Thrones actor Esmé Bianco sues rocker Marilyn Manson, alleging sexual abuse
2
Mongrel Mob members' lives taking a new direction by working with social housing provider
3
Labour trying to sneak through plan to have separate Māori systems all the way up to Parliament - Collins
4
Young Warriors star Reece Walsh keeping grounded despite whirlwind rise
5
Zealandia's perch eradication project underway to get rid of 22,000 fish
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
02:11

Kiwi kids' declining maths skills need traditional learning techniques, British educator says

One dead after two-vehicle crash in Invercargill this morning

Labour trying to sneak through plan to have separate Māori systems all the way up to Parliament - Collins

Missing Lower Hutt teen found safe and well