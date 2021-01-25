Firefighters continue to battle suspicious vegetation blaze near Kaiapoi overnight

A raging scrub fire in Canterbury is now considered contained but not yet controlled, as temperatures soared into the high 20s in the region today.

Two sheds have been destroyed and five homes evacuated due to the vegetation fire at the Pines Beach settlement near Kaiapoi, with Civil Defence being activated.

After hours of work by firefighters, the 20 hectare blaze is now being considered contained but not controlled.

A fire investigator has been brought in and the fire is being treated as suspicious. They will continue working through tonight and tomorrow.

"Our crews fought very bravely to successfully protect houses threatened by the fire so that residents are now being allowed back to their homes," principal rural fire officer Bruce James said tonight.

Fifteen crews and four helicopters took part in the battle against the blaze.

Two crews will remain overnight to fight the fire and tomorrow, two other crews of six will take over, James says.

"Two helicopters and a fixed wing water bomber will be also be on standby for this fire if required or any other that might occur in this hot weather."

The Coastguard was called out to sea to give firefighters a visual from the ocean.

It comes after another fire threatened properties in the coastal Christchurch suburb of Redcliffs today.

