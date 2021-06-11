Firearms, drugs found in South Auckland storage locker amid crackdown on crime

A number of firearms and drugs were found in a South Auckland storage locker last night as police continued its operations against organised crime.

Items seized by police during Operation Spyglass. Source: NZ Police

These operations have been dubbed Seltos, Van and Equinox.

Detective Superintendent Greg Williams, National Organised Crime Group, said a search warrant carried out a Manukau storage locker had uncovered six revolvers, a glock pistol, an Uzi submachine gun and ammunition as part of Operation Seltos.

Half a kilogram of methamphetamine and still to be identified tablets were also found.

Williams said the items were located alongside a Head Hunter motorcycle gang patch and clothing.

A 27-year-old man was arrested and charged with unlawfully possessing the firearms.

Williams said he appeared in the Manukau District Court today, but further charges were likely.

Following Operation Spyglass being carried out on Monday, Williams said police had executed a number of search warrants.

This included at the headquarters of the Waikato Comancheros gang.

Williams said four motorcycles were restrained.

He said as of today, more than $5 million in assets and cash had been restrained.

This figure was an update on the $3.7 million calculated on Tuesday, Williams said.