Fire rips through Auckland restaurant

Part of Auckland's Dominion Road was blocked off as firefighters battled a large blaze last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS sixteen of its appliances were extinguishing the flames at its peak.

It's believed the fire started on the third floor of a restaurant on the corner of Dominion Road and Louvain Avenue, and crept towards the roof.

FENZ was alerted around 9.40pm.

The fire has been contained and the road re-opened.