Fire rips through Auckland restaurant

Part of Auckland's Dominion Road was blocked off as firefighters battled a large blaze last night.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS sixteen of its appliances were extinguishing the flames at its peak. 

It's believed the fire started on the third floor of a restaurant on the corner of Dominion Road and Louvain Avenue, and crept towards the roof. 

FENZ was alerted around 9.40pm. 

The fire has been contained and the road re-opened.

A fire investigator will return to the scene in the morning. 

