Fire rips through Auckland restaurant

Part of Auckland's Dominion Road was blocked off as firefighters battled a large blaze last night.
A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesperson told 1 NEWS sixteen of its appliances were extinguishing the flames at its peak.
It's believed the fire started on the third floor of a restaurant on the corner of Dominion Road and Louvain Avenue, and crept towards the roof.
FENZ was alerted around 9.40pm.
The fire has been contained and the road re-opened.
A fire investigator will return to the scene in the morning.