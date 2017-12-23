 

Fire crews work overnight to monitor scene of huge blaze near Christchurch

Fire crews remain at the scene of a huge blaze which destroyed two homes and partially damaged another in Rolleston near Christchurch yesterday.

Several structures are said to be ablaze and residents have been evacuated from their homes.
Source: Jason Shaw

A fire spokesperson told 1 NEWS the fire has been extinguished and five crews are continuing to dampen down the area this morning. 

They said 10 crews monitored the scene overnight and stated it's too difficult to tell if the blaze will re-ignite. 

Fire crews were called to the grass fire at Knights Road around 3pm yesterday, with the fire spreading quickly due to strong winds. 

Police evacuated houses on Hoskyns Road and quickly set up cordons.

Dave Berry said a welfare centre has been set up to look after those people who lost their home in the Rolleston blaze today.
Source: 1 NEWS

Area Commander Dave Berry told 1 NEWS at the scene yesterday it was "gut-wrenching" for the firefighters involved.

"One of the houses was well involved before we even got here so there was no way they were going to save that one. 

"If you do have a fire, make sure everything is extinguished."

Residents took to Facebook to share their comments, with one describing the incident as a "horrific house fire".

Numerous fire engines and a helicopter are attending the blaze.
Source: 1 NEWS

Another person said they saw a "poor woman running down the driveway with one suitcase".

Another wrote on Facebook they could see smoke while sitting in the airport.

