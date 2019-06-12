TODAY |

Fine weather forecast as New Zealand's biggest agricultural event, Fieldays, begins

New Zealand's biggest event in the rural calendar gets underway today.

Fieldays is the largest agricultural event in the Southern Hemisphere and showcases the newest technology and innovations for farming.

There's everything from fencing, tractor pulling and logging competitions to learning how to cook with New Zealand's top chefs.

For those planning to head along NIWA says the weather is looking fine for today and Thursday.

The event is at Mystery Creek Events Centre in Hamilton and goes from June 12 to June 15.

    The farming extravaganza is taking place at Mystery Creek, Hamilton. Source: Breakfast
