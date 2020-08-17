TODAY |

Finance Minister Grant Robertson, National MP Paul Goldsmith to go head-to-head in Monopoly

Abbey Wakefield, 1 NEWS Producer
Source:  1 NEWS

National MP Paul Goldsmith is set to face Finance Minister Grant Robertson in a game of Monopoly in a bid to raise money for the Cancer Society.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Proceeds from Grant Robertson and Paul Goldsmith's game will go towards the Cancer Society. Source: 1 NEWS

Currently sitting at more than $1000, the charity auction could see the winner and one other person join National’s finance spokesperson and Labour’s Mr Robertson for a game of the New Zealand version of Monopoly.

Mr Goldsmith told 1 NEWS “time will tell” as to who he picked to win.

“I have won in the past, but I have also suffered many humiliating defeats,” he said.

The Cancer Society launched the fundraiser for Daffodil Day by auctioning the opportunity on TradeMe. Another upcoming auction is a lunch with Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Lucy Elwood, Cancer Society of New Zealand CEO, said Covid-19 had significantly impacted fundraising this year.

“We love that these very busy politicians have made time to support the Cancer Society. We can’t wait to see the game in action,” she said.

“We have some novel ideas to raise money to support people with cancer this Daffodil Day,” she said.

Mr Goldsmith said he would try his best to beat Mr Robertson by investing in property early.

“The idea is to buy as many properties as you can and put hotels on them and that’s how you win Monopoly,” he said.

New Zealand
Health
Politics
Abbey Wakefield
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Primary school students isolated on veranda after Covid-19 scare near Gisborne
2
Auckland locations visited by Covid-19 cases include Buttabean fitness class and guinea pig show
3
Two Lotto Powerball winners who split $50 million prize give advice for winners ahead of must-win draw
4
Auckland checkpoints could impact flow of produce, Pukekohe growers warn
5
First two winners of Lotto's $50m draw come forward - 'Very deserving family'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Auckland checkpoints could impact flow of produce, Pukekohe growers warn

Emergency service worker took four hours to get to work because of Auckland checkpoint, National MP says

Primary school students isolated on veranda after Covid-19 scare near Gisborne
00:19

One person dies following light plane crash near Kapiti