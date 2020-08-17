Finance Minister Grant Robertson, National MP Paul Goldsmith to go head-to-head in Monopoly

National MP Paul Goldsmith is set to face Finance Minister Grant Robertson in a game of Monopoly in a bid to raise money for the Cancer Society.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Currently sitting at more than $1000, the charity auction could see the winner and one other person join National’s finance spokesperson and Labour’s Mr Robertson for a game of the New Zealand version of Monopoly.

Mr Goldsmith told 1 NEWS “time will tell” as to who he picked to win.

“I have won in the past, but I have also suffered many humiliating defeats,” he said.

The Cancer Society launched the fundraiser for Daffodil Day by auctioning the opportunity on TradeMe. Another upcoming auction is a lunch with Dr Ashley Bloomfield.

Lucy Elwood, Cancer Society of New Zealand CEO, said Covid-19 had significantly impacted fundraising this year.

“We love that these very busy politicians have made time to support the Cancer Society. We can’t wait to see the game in action,” she said.

“We have some novel ideas to raise money to support people with cancer this Daffodil Day,” she said.

Mr Goldsmith said he would try his best to beat Mr Robertson by investing in property early.