Fight against bowel cancer ramps up as new gastroenterology unit opens at Dunedin Hospital

A new $3 million dollar gastroenterology department has been launched in Dunedin to help in the battle against bowel cancer.

Bowel cancer is the second highest cause of cancer death in New Zealand, but one that can be treated if it's spotted early.

The ward means the Southern DHB can perform around 350 more colonoscopies a year.

Testing kits are also being sent out to those in rural areas which can then be analysed at the new department.