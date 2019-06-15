Fieldays postponed, Easter Show cancelled during tighter coronavirus measures

Fieldays and the Royal Easter Show are the latest in a string of events to be postponed or cancelled following the Government’s announcement yesterday prohibiting large gatherings.

Fieldays, the largest agricultural event in the southern hemisphere, was due to be held in June but organisers decided to not hold the event due to coronavirus.

“The Society stands by the Government’s decision to cancel events that draw crowds over 500 in order to stall the spread of Covid-19,” the New Zealand National Fieldays Society’s CEO Peter Nation said this morning.

“We value our loyal stakeholders, including the many exhibitors, suppliers, volunteers, visitors, staff and their extended family, immensely.

“The whole event is about them. Their health and safety are of utmost importance to us and we take the Government’s decision seriously.”

The farming event draws crowds of over 100,000 people from around the world and brings in revenue of over $500 million each year.

Mr Nation says Fieldays will be postponed for now but didn’t give a date of when the event will go ahead.

“The world may be undergoing major challenges in response to Covid-19, but in this changing environment Fieldays will remain, albeit at a later date.”

Also today, organisers announced the A&P Royal Easter Show is cancelled this year due to the new coronavirus restrictions.

It was supposed to take place at Auckland's ASB Showgrounds during Easter, between April 9 and 13.

"Health and safety is always a priority for us and this year the unique global situation means we will abide by the advice received," committee chairman David Scott says.

It's only the second time in the event's 177-year history that it's been cancelled.

Auckland's iconic Rainbows End theme park has also announced it will be closing its doors for an undetermined amount of time.