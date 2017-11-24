'Fewer new innovations' if US repeals Net Neutrality laws, Internet NZ warns

Internet New Zealand says the potential repealing of the US's so-called "net neutrality" laws could be bad news for innovation, and for New Zealand internet users.

Net neutrality laws were passed in the US under the Obama administration making it illegal for internet providers to give preferential treatment to data from different sources.

This was to stop corporations lobbying or paying more to increase access to their products, stifling competition and innovation and also making the internet "pay to play" where the biggest companies and richest households had the best access.

The US Federal Communications Commission is now considering repealing the law, which they say will encourage online industries.

Jordan Carter, speaking this morning with TVNZ 1's Breakfast programme, said this is a dangerous approach.

"[The internet] should be open - equal treatment for everything," Mr Carter said.

"The whole idea of the internet is that anyone can start something new ... and that's what we want to protect."