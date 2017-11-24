 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Fetal alcohol syndrome misunderstood and under-diagnosed, says expert

share

Source:

1 NEWS

"Millions and millions of people around the world" live with fetal alcohol syndrome, and an international expert says the disorder is often misunderstood. 

It's considered the leading preventable cause of intellectual and developmental problems and there's evidence that it's under diagnosed.
Source: Breakfast

Speaking on TVNZ's Breakfast this morning, CEO of FASD Forever Jeff Noble, an organisation that helps people caring for sufferers, described fetal alcohol syndrome as a "brain-based disability".

"It is a life long disability and it occurs when a mum consumes alcohol while the baby is being developed in the womb," Mr Noble said.

He said there are huge misconceptions around fetal alcohol syndrome. 

"Here's what we know, there is no known safe amount. There are a lot of different factors. It depends on mums weight, nutrition, is she having a stressful pregnancy?"

"There are so many different factors so what we know is don't take the risk, don't drink if you are planning on becoming pregnant or are expecting."

People who live with fetal alcohol syndrome may experience low birth weight, heart defects, behavioral problems and intellectual disability according to the Ministry of Health. 

Mr Noble said the disorder is commonly undiagnosed and society has to start recognising it as a "brain based disability" for people to help those who are living with the disorder. 

"It comes by understanding where their defects are but also understanding where their strengths are because they have huge strengths," Mr Noble said. 

Related

Health

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:17
1
The Fifth Harmony star will sing the anthem public for the first time at tomorrow's RLWC semi-final between Tonga and England.

Watch: 'He was all in tears' - pop star Dinah Jane on singing Tongan national anthem to proud grandfather

00:50
2
Taumalolo has had an outstanding tournament so far at this year's RLWC.

Tonga's Jason Taumalolo chipper in reggae-inspired training session before England showdown

00:32
3
South African prosecutors say the six year jail sentence for murder has resulted in an injustice.

Oscar Pistorius has sentence for murdering girlfriend more than doubled to over 13 years

00:47
4
These supporters were keen to show their support ahead of Tonga's semi-final with England tomorrow night.

Watch: Mate Ma'a Tonga fever hits Tauranga as hundreds of passionate fans stop traffic

01:30
5
Kristian Woolf said the energy in the squad has been unbelievable.

Can they do it? Upbeat coach says Mate Ma'a Tonga ready to cause huge boil-over against England in team's biggest match ever

03:52
It's been two months since the Maori Party lost its place in Parliament, a time of reflection for leader Mr Flavell.

Watch: 'Sorrow, anger, aroha' - Te Ururoa Flavell on Maori Party's election defeat

He says someone should have written a manual about life after Parliament because it's been a huge adjustment for him.

04:09
The Riverside Tavern was left without a connection for five days, and Chorus says it should have done better.

'It's an iron curtain' - Auckland tavern left frustrated by Chorus' lack of customer service

The Riverhead Tavern was left without internet for five days.

02:02

Compromise option costing around $140 million chosen for Auckland's new America's Cup base

A cluster of bases across Wynyard, Halsey and Hobson wharves could be established, but there won't be a major extension.


01:01
Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

Watch: 'Absolutely humiliating' – cop found not guilty of unlawfully detaining teen speaks out

Inspector Hurimoana Dennis says the only thing he did wrong was be a proud Maori officer.

00:34
Bilingual Anthony Hudson was in complete control at this morning's press conference in Wellington.

Anthony Hudson steps down as All Whites head coach - 'I've enjoyed every second'

Hudson's contract expired after the team lost 2-0 to Peru in their World Cup qualifier in Lima.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 