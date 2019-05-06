Fears for elderly man with Alzheimer's missing in New Plymouth

Police are urging the public to keep an eye out for an elderly New Plymouth man missing from his home since early this afternoon.

Victor Henderson, known as Gordon, aged 76, was last seen at his home address on Garrett Drive in Whalers Gate around 1pm.

Police say Mr Henderson is believed to be on foot and is an avid walker, often walking along the New Plymouth Coastal Walkway.

He is of slim build, around 175cm and has sparse dark grey hair.

He normally wears a dark grey jacket and dark long trousers with black shoes.

Mr Henderson suffers from Alzheimer's and may be confused, police said tonight.

They're asking the public to check their sheds and properties in case he has taken shelter there.