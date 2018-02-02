'Fearful for my life' – Canadian tourist trapped on West Coast highway after storm emotionally recounts dire situation

A Canadian tourist has given a dramatic account of the moment she and her husband "feared for their lives" after becoming trapped with hundreds of other motorists on a West Coast highway near Fox Glacier during yesterday's massive storm.

Sara Kesheh was trapped on State Highway 6 along with hundreds of others after slips blocked the road in both directions.

"It has been pretty upsetting, we are half way around the world and this is only our third day in New Zealand, coming from Canada and tomorrow is going to be my 40th birthday, now we are stuck here five kilometres from Fox Glacier.

"It was really dangerous driving, we even asked when we left if we could go and they said yes it's just a small cyclone that has been downgraded and it will just be a bit of rain so drive cautiously," she told 1 NEWS.

After setting off on their journey the weather started to take a turn for the worse.

"It just got worse and worse and there was times when the trees were coming and hitting us and we would turn around and I was actually fearful of my life.

"I made a joke with my husband, maybe I will die before I turn 40," she said, holding back tears.

It is now understood the stranded motorists have been able to drive as far as Fox township.

The town of Haast has also been cut off by the weather and the owner of the Haast Beach Motel Nicola Johnston says the community is stepping up to help those in need.

"Everybody in the community has been amazingly helpful, a lot of private home owners have offered beds to try and help people out. The local police spent half of last night trying to find people beds, but we're fairly resilient down here.

"People are putting on local community BBQ's and everyone is rallying," Ms Johnston said.

Haast Police Senior Constable Paul Gurney has told 1 NEWS that 300 to 500 people are stuck in Haast due to the closure of SH6 from Ross to Makaroa. The majority of the people stuck are tourists.