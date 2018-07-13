 

Father-to-be killed in yesterday's head-on-collision in Tauranga - 'Everything was going good for him'

The man killed in a head on collision in Tauranga yesterday was an expectant father.

Parminder Singh Jabbal, an expectant father, died in a crash on State Highway 36, between Rotorua and Tauranga, yesterday morning.

Source: Facebook -Hamilton Geri route

Parminder Singh Jabbal, 27, was on his way home from work when his car collided with a truck on State Highway 36, between Rotorua and Tauranga, shortly before 4am yesterday. He died at the scene. 

Speaking from India Jabbal's brother Jasneet Singh confirmed to NZ Herald that Jabbal's girlfriend was expecting a baby.

"He was happy to become a father."

"He was really happy. He had a good job. He was making good money.

"Everything was going good for him and he was about to become a father."

Jabbal had been in New Zealand for three years on a study visa.

His family are making arrangements for his body to taken back to India.

Jasneet Singh told NZ Herald his girlfriend's baby is due in October, and is to be named after him.


