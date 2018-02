A crash between a train and an off-road vehicle in Western Bay of Plenty has left one person dead tonight.

Police car (File picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The accident occurred between Katikati and Tauranga around 8:20pm tonight.

Three people were believed to be in the vehicle at the time of the crash, police said in a statement.

One person died at the scene, another is being treated for minor injuries at Tauranga Hospital, and the third was uninjured.