Fatal crash closes SH1 north of Dunedin

A person has died after a three-vehicle crash on State Highway One in Karitane, north of Dunedin on Tuesday morning.

Accident sign Source: 1 NEWS

Police were called to the crash on Waikouait-Waitati Road SH1 around 7.20am involving a truck, a ute and a car.

One person died at the scene of the crash.

Police have closed a section of SH1 to all traffic and it's expected to remain shut off for some time while the scene is cleared.

Motorists have been asked to find alternative routes and expect delays with alternative routes in place.

All light vehicles are being diverted at Coast Road while all heavy vehicles have been asked to find alternative routes.