Farmers hold free sausage sizzle in Christchurch CBD in bid to engage with 'urban cousins'

By Jacob Johnson

A group of South Island farmers left their gumboots at home today, putting on a sausage sizzle in central Christchurch to break down negative perceptions about farming.

The barbeque was organised by Ag Proud NZ, a group formed to bridge the gap between farmers and the general public.

“Ag Proud was put together by a group of farmers in Southland two months ago because of some activists showing up, creating a negative impact on our industry, and painting all farmers in the same light as the two per cent of the bad ones in the industry,” said Jason Herrick, a founding member of the group.

They were giving away 1000 free sausages on Cashel Street, with one specific talking point in mind.

“Today’s about mental health awareness, giving farmers the opportunity to come off the farm for two or three hours, have lunch in town and share positive stories with our urban cousins,” Mr Herrick said.

He said the next step was to invite the public onto their properties.

“We’ve got future events planned to open up farm gateways and allow our city folk to come and see what farming’s all about.”