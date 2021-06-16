TODAY |

Farmer who's experienced his own struggles urges others to 'get talking' about mental health

Source:  1 NEWS

A farmer of 28 years is encouraging others to talk about their mental health after experiencing his own struggles. 

Farmer milking cows - stock image Source: istock.com

Marc Gascoigne told Breakfast he had struggled with depression and anxiety on and off for 22 years. 

However, he did not seek help until he had a "massive panic attack" six years ago, which he described as a breaking point.

Although he received support through Farmstrong, he did not speak up publicly about his struggles until his nephew, who was also a farmer, took his own life.

Agriculture may be the country's biggest exporter, but farming is one of the most high-risk industries.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Marc Gascoigne tells fellow farmers, “don’t be stuck in the rut on the farm” and to seek help if they are struggling. Source: Breakfast

Last year alone, there were 23,000 farm-related injuries.

An ACC funded study for Farmstrong also showed 58 per cent of injured farmers linked their accident to stress associated with farm work. 

Gascoigne said it was hugely important for farmers to get off the farm and connect with other people.

"Don't be stuck in the rut on the farm."

He said to "get talking", farmers could reach out to their GP or contact the Rural Support Trust or Farmstrong. 

Source: TVNZ

New Zealand
Health
Farming
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
07:16
Fair Go: Pippa Wetzell undergoes two DNA tests - and gets vastly different results
2
Rieko Ioane teases 'big news coming soon' after Beauden Barrett's appearance at Blues training
3
Second man charged over death of bikie gang member Peter Lui
4
Average house price value growth halved across main centres last month
5
'Could've killed someone' - Dashcam captures car speeding through red light in Upper Hutt
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:07

Dunedin auction house offering up large array of taxidermy animals
04:39

'Home is the perfect place to make mistakes' - Suzy Cato urges teens to learn life skills

Māori, disabled, sexually diverse more likely to be victims of crime, new data shows

Rocket Lab to design two satellites for a mission to Mars