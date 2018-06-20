 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Farm near Christchurch fined $45,000 for exploiting workers who owner claimed were 'volunteers'

share

Source:

1 NEWS

A farm near Christchurch has been fined over $45,000 for exploiting workers who the owner claimed were "volunteers".

Shot of a male farmer working in a vegetable garden

The so-called volunteers were often labourers in the garden.

Source: istock.com

Julia Osselton, the sole director and shareholder of Robinwood Farms Limited, breached the rights of workers in a bid to avoid meeting her obligations under New Zealand law, a Labour Inspectorate investigation found.

Labour Inspectorate regional manager David Milne said Ms Osselton attempted to hide "clear and unequivocal case of worker exploitation" under the guise of providing an experience under the World Wide Opportunities on Organic Farms movement – which is known as WWOOFing.

"Due to the poor nature of the records kept, it will be difficult to ever know the true level of exploitation which occurred on the farm – though Ms Osselton herself suggested she had over 1000 people travel through her business every year," he said.

Evidence showed the so-called "volunteers" were being paid $120 per week and provided food and accommodation, regardless of hours worked or tasks performed.

The "volunteers", many of whom were foreigners according to visitor book, were working up to 40 hours a week, often as labourers in the garden, for Ms Osselton's profit.

This evidence was supported by witness accounts from a Chinese man and a New Zealand woman who had both worked at Robinwood Farms in November and December 2015.

The $45,900 penalty will be shared between the Crown and the two witnesses in the case.

The fine was the second one handed out to Ms Osselton for use of volunteers by one of her businesses.

Last year, $20,000 was paid to a Spanish worker employed by Karamea Holiday Homes Limited, as well as a $5000 penalty.

Related

Farming

Christchurch and Canterbury

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:54
1
The NRL stars lit up their teams’ photoshoot with their boisterous laughs and unconventional team rituals.

Watch: Reporter treated to Konrad Hurrell and Andrew Fifita's larrikin antics in Mate Ma'a Tonga camp photoshoot

02:33
2
Mr Bridges had asked a question to PM Ardern if she was concerned Government policies would “significantly increase the cost of living for hard-working New Zealanders”.

Watch: Winston Peters labels National leader's question 'unadulterated nonsense' as fuel tax debate ignites in Beehive

02:58
3
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Goals, controversy and a Nigerian internet scam as opening round wraps up

4
Shot of a male farmer working in a vegetable garden

Farm near Christchurch fined $45,000 for exploiting workers who owner claimed were 'volunteers'

5

Woman finds bag of meth in Whangārei Hospital children's ward


A year on for Oranga Tamariki

Oranga Tamariki apologises for using Trade Me to advertise for foster carers and sharing details of children

The Minister for Children Tracey Martin agreed it is "not the most appropriate website" to use.

02:58
Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

World Cup Chat: Goals, controversy and a Nigerian internet scam as opening round wraps up

Chris Chang leads 1 NEWS' football gurus as they look at today's World Cup action.

Shot of a male farmer working in a vegetable garden

Farm near Christchurch fined $45,000 for exploiting workers who owner claimed were 'volunteers'

The exploitation was hidden under the guise of providing WWOOFing experience.


President Donald Trump speaks to reporters at the White House, Friday, June 15, 2018, in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

US withdrawing from UN Human Rights Council as ambassador labels it 'an organisation not worthy of its name'

Ambassador Nikki Haley accuses the council of having "chronic bias against Israel".


00:49
Forward Joseph Tapine says that the team are acclimatising well in the USA.

Watch: Focused Kiwis pump some serious iron in the gym as Denver Test against England looms

Forward Joseph Tapine says that the team are acclimatising well in US.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 