TODAY |

Family of woman who died in Auckland's Avondale in shock, as police investigation continues

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice

Police are investigating after an elderly woman died at a home in Auckland yesterday.

Neighbours say they understand she died following a burglary at the house in St Georges Ave, Avondale.

It's understood the woman was home alone when the burglary took place.

The woman's son-in-law told 1 NEWS that they are shocked by her death and are anxious to get her body back.

"In to the window in the house, everything is all scattered in the house," he said. "We don't know [if she died soon after], but the body is right in front the bedroom door on the floor."

The woman's body will remain inside the house for the time being while forensic examinations continue.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The woman’s son-in-law told 1 NEWS that they were shocked by her death. Source: 1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
08:10
Mongrel Mob member fighting meth epidemic says prevention's the only way to stop people getting hooked
2
Nine-year-old facing five murder charges in deadly Illinois fire
3
Family of woman who died in Auckland's Avondale in shock, as police investigation continues
4
Dog returns home 19 days after going through truck windscreen in Auckland crash
5
All Blacks star TJ Perenara teased by teammate after his spectacular RWC try
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Lack of policy over increasing suicide rates for Asians, report finds
00:19

Dog returns home 19 days after going through truck windscreen in Auckland crash
10:16

Expert says stopping online hate is 'whack a mole', efforts must focus on real world first

Police name three suspects in killing of witness at Dallas cop's trial