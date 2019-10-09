Family of woman who died in Auckland's Avondale in shock, as police investigation continues

Police are investigating after an elderly woman died at a home in Auckland yesterday.

Neighbours say they understand she died following a burglary at the house in St Georges Ave, Avondale.



It's understood the woman was home alone when the burglary took place.

The woman's son-in-law told 1 NEWS that they are shocked by her death and are anxious to get her body back.

"In to the window in the house, everything is all scattered in the house," he said. "We don't know [if she died soon after], but the body is right in front the bedroom door on the floor."