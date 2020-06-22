TODAY |

Family of slain police officer Matthew Hunt granted permission to isolate together in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

Family of slain police officer Matthew Hunt have been granted permission to quarantine together in Auckland.

Constable Matthew Dennis Hunt. Source: NZ Police

Mr Hunt was shot dead on Friday in what police described as a "routine traffic stop" gone wrong. A man has been charged with murder.

Another officer was also seriously injured in the incident, and a pedestrian was injured after being hit by the alleged offender's fleeing car.

The funeral of the slain Auckland police officer is being delayed so people in isolation can attend. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Hunt's funeral has been delayed so people in Covid-19 isolation can attend.

The Government's Covid-19 National Response Team told 1 NEWS it had been working with his family on options "within the current rules".

"Family of Constable Hunt who were undergoing managed isolation in Rotorua have been transferred to another managed isolation facility in Auckland, where other family members are already in isolation, to enable them to be together while they will complete their isolation period.

"This is not a compassionate exemption from managed isolation. It is a transfer between facilities which required the approval of a medical officer of health."

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern offered her “whole-hearted sympathies” to the friends, family and colleagues of Constable Hunt. Source: Parliament TV

