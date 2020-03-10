Family of Northland woman still 'desperate for answers' one year on from her disappearance

One year from her disappearance, the mother of missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds says the family is in pain and without closure, not knowing what happened to her.

Missing Northland woman Bridget Simmonds. Source: NZ Police

In a statement issued by police today, Ms Simmonds' mother Carol said the past year had "been incredibly difficult and painful for her family".

The 43-year-old mother of two was reported missing on March 6 last year.

Carol last saw her daughter when she dropped her off at Countdown on Kamo Road in Whangārei on February 23, 2019. She hasn’t been seen in person since.

Today, Carol pleaded for anyone with information about Ms Simmonds disappearance to contact police.

"We would really appreciate the public’s help, if anyone knows any information please come forward and let us know," she said.

"We really need closure, we miss her so much and not knowing what happened to her is very hard to deal with.

"If anyone has heard anything or knows anything please let us know so that we can move forward and take the next step rather than constantly wondering all of the time."

Police have issued multiple appeals to the public for information, but despite all the information received, Ms Simmonds whereabouts are still unknown.

Investigators have made multiple inquiries, spoken to her friends, family and associates, reviewed bank transaction history and sifted through hours of CCTV footage in a bid to find Ms Simmonds.

CCTV footage of Bridget Simmonds at an ATM. Source: NZ Police

Police said Ms Simmonds was captured on a CCTV camera conducting a bank transaction at an ATM in Kerikeri on the day she went missing.

Detective Senior Sergeant John Clayton said, "we believe someone knows where she is or someone would have seen her in those days following February 23.

“We have been working closely with Bridget’s family who are desperate for answers and as each day passes, they worry more and more about what’s happened to her.

"Her family have had to heartbreakingly spend a Christmas and birthdays and other family occasions without her by their side, and without knowing she is safe and alive."

However, despite the unknown, the case is still being treated as a missing person's case, Mr Clayton said.

“We are determined to find out what happened to this mother, daughter and friend to so many people and bring her family and friends the answers they desperately crave.”

Ms Simmonds was last seen wearing a dark coloured singlet and has a large distinctive tattoo on her upper left arm of a fairy.

Anyone with information as to her whereabouts can contact Detective Constable Joseph Reuben on 105 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

The moments leading up to her disappearance

February 22, 2019: Bridget spent the night in Kerikeri with her mother.

February 23, 2019:

11am: Bridget and her mother begin travelling to Whangārei from Kerikeri.

11.10am: They stop at Kerikeri Countdown.

11:16am: Bridget makes an ATM transaction at Kerikeri. CCTV footage captures this moment.

11:30am: The pair continue through to Whangārei.

12:30pm to 1pm: They arrive at Countdown Regent, Whangārei.

Bridget is dropped off, she walks off on foot.

This is the last confirmed sighting of Bridget.