Families and first responders mark 30th anniversary of Aramoana massacre

Thirty years on from the massacre at Aramoana near Dunedin, families and first responders have gathered at the memorial to mark the anniversary.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in New Zealand until last year's mosque attack in Christchurch.

Today's event was one of the largest organised gatherings since the tragedy unfolded.

Officers, AOS members, paramedics and family members of the victims were among those who returned to the memorial site and paid tribute to those who never made it out of the town.

The names of the 13 who were murdered at Aramoana in November 1990 were read aloud.

District commander superintendent Paul Basham said it was an emotional event.

“We're a family, we're a whānau, it’s sad and its poignant as we gather today but there’s a tremendous sense of esprit de corps,” he said.

The atrocities played out at the quiet beachfront township where resident David Gray embarked on a murderous rampage.

Four of his victims were children, the first officer at the scene, sergeant Stewart Guthrie was also killed.

It was after a 22-hour siege that officers shot the gunman dead.

Retired senior constable Paul Buchanon organised the memorial, having attended the mass shooting too.



“It's like we left yesterday and we've joined up again today, kicked off again,” Buchanon said.

For survivors, the memories are just as vivid. Julie-Anne Tamati was shot at but survived. She lost her fiancé Garry and 11-year-old daughter Rewa.