Fair Go: What are you willing to pay for a cup of coffee?

What are you willing to pay for a cup of coffee?

Alistar Kata, Fair Go Reporter
Fair Go

We know coffee means a lot to you Fair Goers.

Our viewers also shared how they are getting their daily fix in lockdown.

Our coffee story last week had many of you frothing with feedback about how much you pay for your daily caffeine fix, and how you're coping in lockdown.

Peter Kernohan from Waitohi, Picton has a device that can measure how much power his household appliances use.

Taking into account the ingredients and power his espresso machine uses, he’s worked out it costs him 35 cents to make a coffee.

Meanwhile up in Tamaki Makaurau, Auckland, a coffee lover told us she pays $5.30 for her latte.

Further north however in Taupō Bay, Gustava La Franco has her own coffee plant in her garden.

She likes her coffee black, strong and makes hers with a plunger.

Gustava tells us flat whites and lattes are around $5 up north, so she'd rather make her own.

In the South Island, a Timaru local tells us they fork out $5 for their daily cappuccino.

While two hours away in Ōtautahi, Christchurch, a local wāhine told us she's happy paying $6.40 for her daily flat white.

A little further north in Motueka, Steve Carrington likes his coffee with coconut milk.

He says for his large cup of barista coffee he pays $6.50.

In Whakatū Nelson, Lynne Keys made the most of getting her fix from her local gas station for $4.70, before coffee services at stations got shut down.

