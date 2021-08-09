Fair Go: Three NZ Post customers puzzled over lost parcels

It might have a fancy new logo and a jazzed up website. It might spend millions on becoming "future focused with sustainability plans".

But NZ Post’s customers have come to Fair Go with some pretty basic, old-fashioned gripes, summed up as "what’s happened to my post — and why can’t NZ Post help me find it?"

Christine had two parcels make it safely all the way from China to Auckland. It was NZ Post’s job to get them from Auckland to Greymouth but they never arrived, and Christine says she got mixed messages from NZ Post as to their fate.

NZ Post has now apologised and offered Christine compensation, but has been unable to say what actually happened to the parcels.

Annette sent a cake by NZ Post courier from Stratford to New Plymouth. The overnight courier didn’t get to the destination the next day, or the day after that.

First Annette was told not to worry as the cake was in the chiller, then she was told it had been damaged and destroyed.

Annette complained to NZ Post that they had no right to destroy her property. But NZ Post says Government health rules say damaged food cannot be delivered or returned — it must be disposed of.

She was originally denied compensation because the cake was a perishable item, but the company has now also compensated and apologised to Annette.

They say perishables like food should be sent using a specialist courier service.

Bernie sent a parcel to Italy during the months of Covid-19 shutdowns and delays last year.

Due to problems at Customs, the parcel was eventually returned to Aotearoa, but it then ping-ponged between two mail centres in Auckland, and then back and forth to Porirua several times.

Bernie desperately tried to simply have it delivered to his home, but it took weeks of chasing up NZ Post before it happened.

NZ Post said the initial problems were caused by glitches involving codes on the parcel and then a scanner problem, and then the difficulties of trying to track down Bernie’s parcel among tens of 1000s.

They are spending $170 million dollars on a massive upgrade, which they say will mean quicker responses and better outcomes for the likes of Annette, Christine and Bernie.

