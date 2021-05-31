Fair Go: Some Ford owners claim they're paying thousands for repairs on cars they don't trust anymore

The car manufacturer Ford is back under the spotlight for transmission problems with it's powershift clutch system.

In March, Fair Go helped a couple get a refund from Ford after they’d paid out for a full transmission replacement in their Mondeo – which had done less than 100,000 km. After the story aired, similar complaints about Ford came rolling in.

Fed up Ford customers told us they'd experienced the same problem and yet had been refused any financial compensation from Ford.

Kelvin Gray from Christchurch said, "I was just blown away, the car you had on the show was bought from the same company as mine, had done the kilometres as mine and failed at the same kilometres as mine".

Wade and Sharon Bishop from Taupo commented, "We thought, hang on a minute, that's what we encountered".



Fair Go received nearly three dozen complaints. We spoke to four customers at length to get an idea of what was happening.

They all believed their cars had been serviced according to Ford’s recommendations, and they couldn't understand why they didn't receive compensation. Their transmission failures occurred between 149,000km and just 63,000km.



According to mechanics we spoke to, transmission systems are expected to last at least 200,000km or longer if adequately serviced.



It should be noted that after the original story Ford sent an email to Fair Go to say it would commit to "quickly and effectively addressing issues" even if the vehicle was outside it's warranty or had been serviced outside of the Ford network.

The key factor was that servicing occurred at the required schedule. Namely a full transmission service including a change of transmission oil and filter every 60,000km or three years. Ford says it was because of additional servicing information from the original couple that it changed its decision and provided them with financial assistance.



However, the recent complainants felt it wasn't that simple. They say there was no "quickly and effectively" addressing of issues where they were concerned.

In fact, they felt they were being fobbed off with a variety of excuses, and felt none the wiser about why their request for compensation was being refused. The excuses included their cars being "out of warranty", "bought from Turners", "repaired at the wrong place". Several were told if they wanted to take things further they should get the help of a lawyer.



It didn't get any easier when Fair Go took up their battles. Ford chose to send a statement rather than front up on camera. The statement failed to answer the specific questions sent about the four customers. We got back to them explaining this, and were sent a second statement that again failed to address the customers' specific complaints.