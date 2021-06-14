Fair Go: Pippa Wetzell undergoes two DNA tests - and gets vastly different results

Two DNA tests from two different, reputable companies. You'd think the results would be the same, or at least very similar. Mine weren't. In fact, I ended up with two vastly different breakdowns of my ethnicity.

Direct-to-consumer or mail-order DNA tests have become increasingly popular. More than 200 companies can test your DNA for a whole range of things. Here in Aotearoa, ancestry tests are popular and can be a valuable tool if you're researching a family tree.



You can also get indicators about your health, diet, fitness or even obscure things like your wine preferences, or what areas your child is gifted in.