TODAY |

Fair Go: Pippa Wetzell undergoes two DNA tests - and gets vastly different results

Pippa Wetzell, Fair Go Presenter
Source:  Fair Go

Two DNA tests from two different, reputable companies. You'd think the results would be the same, or at least very similar. Mine weren't. In fact, I ended up with two vastly different breakdowns of my ethnicity.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The results certainly surprised the co-host of Fair Go, which also investigated the risks involved with sending your DNA away. Source: Fair Go

Direct-to-consumer or mail-order DNA tests have become increasingly popular. More than 200 companies can test your DNA for a whole range of things. Here in Aotearoa, ancestry tests are popular and can be a valuable tool if you're researching a family tree.

You can also get indicators about your health, diet, fitness or even obscure things like your wine preferences, or what areas your child is gifted in.

Millions of people have been tested globally but according to one expert, we could be signing up to all sorts of things by sending off our DNA.

So what should you be aware of before taking a test?

New Zealand
Science
Pippa Wetzell
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Man left with 'large surgical instrument' inside abdomen after surgery at an Auckland hospital
2
Husband of photographer injured in wedding chopper crash comforted her as she waited for help
3
Jacinda Ardern says authors of new book about her ‘clearly misled’ with their approach
4
Friends rally around bride and groom caught up in Canterbury wedding day helicopter crash
5
'Divorced from people doing daily life' – National's Christopher Luxon slams Govt's 'billion dollar' bridge
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:23

Dome Valley landfill plan given conditional approval
06:08

Elderly Pasifika man sobs as memories of dawn raids surface on day apology was confirmed
01:28

Jacinda Ardern says authors of new book about her ‘clearly misled’ with their approach
00:31

Man pardoned for notorious Crewe murders goes on trial for historic sex charges