Extra $150 million for PPE means everyone coming in on Air NZ flights will have a mask

Everyone flying into New Zealand with Air New Zealand will have access to face masks after a $150 million boost by Government for personal protective equipment (PPE).

A file image of Air New Zealand aircraft on the tarmac at Auckland Airport. Source: Luke Appleby/1 News

Health Minister David Clark said it was important anyone interacting with people entering New Zealand has access to proper PPE.

"Today’s announcement also ensures anyone flying into the country on Air New Zealand will have access to face masks," he said.

"This latest funding will help protect health and other frontline workers and ensure that our strict isolation and quarantine procedures are maintained."

"Over the past two weeks millions of items of PPE have arrived in New Zealand’s central PPE store," he said.

"From there they have either been distributed to frontline workers or retained to ensure we have sufficient supplies in reserve.

"These items include masks, isolation gowns, disposable aprons, face shields, goggles, gloves and hand sanitisers and disinfectant wipes, which have been hard to obtain during the Covid-19 pandemic due to global shortages."