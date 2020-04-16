TODAY |

Exporters eager to start trading as China bounces back following Covid-19 crisis

Source:  1 NEWS

Trade figures are on the rise again as export markets into China start to open back up following the Covid-19 crisis there.

Red Meat Association Chief Executive Sirma Karapeeva says overseas demand for meat is still high. Source: 1 NEWS

As China's market bounces back, the Meat Industry Association says New Zealand's export market is in a good position, with demand still high for red meat.

“I would say at this time when people are concerned about their health, the demand for product which is natural, which is nutritious and healthy is on the uptake,” Meat Industry Association's chief executive Sirma Karapeeva told TVNZ1's Breakfast.

However, while it's good news for exports of products like meat, other Kiwi exporters struggling are during lockdown to shift product.

This has prompted Export New Zealand to draft a list of businesses it hopes can get back to work under Alert Level 3 as exporters struggle to get their products overseas.

Currently only essential food services are allowed to operate but the lower level restrictions offer hope to some businesses that they’ll be able to return to work.

The proposed list includes companies that make electrical circuit boards, and heating and cooling systems.

One of the biggest challenges these companies face is the enormous drop in flight capacity to get goods overseas.

New Zealand
Food and Drink
Farming
Economy
Coronavirus Pandemic
