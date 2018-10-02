Experts warn of rise in online scams preying on coronavirus outbreak fears

Online scams and other malicious cyber activity have seen a global increase amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Reports received by the Government's Computer Emergency Response Team include attempts to trick people into downloading malware from Covid-19 maps and entering details into phishing websites, CERT NZ said on its website.

Coronavirus-themed scam text messages have also been reported in Australia, officials said. The messages contain a link claiming to direct people to testing facilities. The link instead installs malicious malware on an affected device to download the user's personal information, such as banking details.

Phishing emails claiming to contain the latest updated information on the coronavirus have also been reported in the UK, with attachments containing fictitious "safety measures".

Similar emails have also circulated internationally encouraging people to enter their email and password before they can receive information on the respiratory illness.

Fake coronavirus map applications have also been reported.



CERT NZ has advised people to be sceptical of advice not coming from official sources, especially if they are sent to you unexpectedly; protect their passwords and login credentials; keep devices up-to-date; keep anti-virus programs up to date and run regular checks; and report suspected malware or phishing attempts to CERT NZ.