TODAY |

Experts warn of rise in online scams preying on coronavirus outbreak fears

Source:  1 NEWS

Online scams and other malicious cyber activity have seen a global increase amid fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

Source: istock.com

Reports received by the Government's Computer Emergency Response Team include attempts to trick people into downloading malware from Covid-19 maps and entering details into phishing websites, CERT NZ said on its website.

Coronavirus-themed scam text messages have also been reported in Australia, officials said. The messages contain a link claiming to direct people to testing facilities. The link instead installs malicious malware on an affected device to download the user's personal information, such as banking details.

Phishing emails claiming to contain the latest updated information on the coronavirus have also been reported in the UK, with attachments containing fictitious "safety measures".

Similar emails have also circulated internationally encouraging people to enter their email and password before they can receive information on the respiratory illness.

Fake coronavirus map applications have also been reported.

CERT NZ has advised people to be sceptical of advice not coming from official sources, especially if they are sent to you unexpectedly; protect their passwords and login credentials; keep devices up-to-date; keep anti-virus programs up to date and run regular checks; and report suspected malware or phishing attempts to CERT NZ. 

Anyone searching for information on Covid-19 has been recommended to search news sites and official government websites.

New Zealand
Technology
Health
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tourist unwilling to self-isolate after arriving in Christchurch set to be deported
2
Two 'completely irresponsible' tourists taken into custody by INZ after failing to comply with coronavirus rules
3
Dunedin high school to close for two days as student tests positive for coronavirus
4
'Punch some cones' - Aussie larrikin gives brutally honest answer about what he'll do in isolation
5
Four new cases of coronavirus confirmed in New Zealand
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
04:11

Tourism operators 'feeling the pinch' as visitor numbers dry up following coronavirus travel restrictions

Dunedin high school to close for two days as student tests positive for coronavirus

Filming of Avatar sequels suspended amid concerns over coronavirus pandemic
02:14

Basketball NZ on brink of collapse due to coronavirus' impact on NBA, betting