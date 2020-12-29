'Expect major delays' — Gridlock in Auckland as crash closes lane of Harbour Bridge

A rush hour crash on the Auckland Harbour Bridge is causing gridlock to back up into the CBD this evening.

A traffic camera shows gridlock forming on Auckland Harbour Bridge after a crash this evening. Source: NZTA

Transit officials say the right northbound lane, one of three northbound lanes that had been open as the bridge undergoes scheduled maintenance work over the holiday period, was blocked by the multi-vehicle crash.

"There is two lanes still open northbound, but please expect major delays in the area as queues are building up quickly," NZTA advised motorists in a tweet.