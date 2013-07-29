'Excessive delays' in Gisborne as festival-goers make their way to Rhythm and Vines

Commuters in Gisborne are being warned of huge delays in the east coast town with the first day of the popular Rhythm and Vines festival kicking off today.

Source: Close Up

There is currently a traffic queue stretching back around 5 kilometres.

Police said in a statement the congestion has been caused by heavy traffic volumes.

Meanwhile a crash south of Gisborne is also causing traffic headaches.

NZTA has advised there has been a crash on State Highway Two near the intersection with Paritu Road, causing delays in both directions.

NZTA are asking motorists to take extra care.

Weather is also a concern for festival-goers, with a heavy-rain warning still in place for today.