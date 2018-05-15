Event Cinemas close all New Zealand theatres due to coronavirus

Event Cinemas has announced the immediate closure of all of its cinemas across the country due to indoor gathering bans put in place to fight the spread of the Covid-19 coronavirus.

Cinema (file picture). Source: 1 NEWS

The Government last week announced a ban on all indoor gatherings of more than 100 people in order to mitigate the risk posed by community transmission of the coronavirus.

The closures will affect all Event Cinemas, the Embassy Theatre in Newmarket, Auckland, and the Rialto Theatre in Dunedin.

All customers who bought tickets for upcoming screenings will be automatically refunded and contacted via email.

In a statement today, General Manager Carmen Switzer said "The impact of coronavirus is unprecedented and we could no longer guarantee the safety and wellbeing of our staff and customers which has always been our first priority.

"We are committed to working openly and honestly with our people during this time, supporting them in the best way we can," Ms Switzer said.

"We look forward to reopening with a strong blockbuster film line-up, and returning to employing staff in the local communities in which we operate."