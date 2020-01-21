TODAY |

Europe's largest winter music festival to debut at Otago's Cardrona Alpine Resort

Europe's largest winter music festival is making its way to New Zealand's South Island. 

In collaboration with Rhythm & Alps, Snowboxx will make its debut down under this September at Cardrona Alpine Resort in Central Otago. 

The festival will see both international electronic artists and local performers taking the stage slope-side. 

An annual event in Avoriaz, France Snowboxx has seen the likes of Fatboy Slim, Craig David, Rudimental and Basement Jaxx perform over the years.  

Rob Tominey, Snowboxx promoter says they're really excited to launch in New Zealand. 

"Beyond the mountains and music, revellers can look forward to a smorgasbord of fun-fuelled activities including a snowball arena, inflatable races, bottomless brunches and slope-side raves," says Mr Tominey. 

Packages including seven nights of accommodation in Wanaka and a festival wristband starting at $440 per person.

Dates and a full line-up are yet to be announced.

