Equal Pay Amendment Bill passes unanimously, touted as biggest pay equity leap in a generation

New Zealanders working in female-dominated industries will now have a clearer path to pay equity with their male counterparts.

It comes as the Equal Pay Amendment Bill passed with unanimous support late last night.

The bill aims to achieve equity for those underpaid due to systemic sex-based discrimination by helping parties come to an agreement over equal renumeration.

It's intended to simplify the process of making pay equity claims and make it more accessible.

Minister for Women Julie Anne Genter says this is one of the biggest gains for gender equity in the workplace since the Equal Pay Act passed almost 50 years ago.

"No one should be paid less just because they work in a female-dominated occupation," she says.

Workplace Relations Minister Andrew Little says the passing of the bill is "just one step is a long journey towards gender equality".