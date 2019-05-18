Epipens now available for all Kiwis at risk of severe anaphylaxis

Any New Zealander at risk of a severe allergic reaction can now get their hands on a free epipen.

A person using an insulin pen. Source: istock.com

The FundaPen project is a collaboration between Allergy New Zealand and Pub Charity which was established last year to provide children with the life saving device at no cost.

It's now been extended for a limited time to include adults who have been diagnosed by a doctor as being at risk of anaphylaxis.