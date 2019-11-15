Epilepsy NZ calls for sixth death to be included in Pharmac brand-switch inquiry

Epilepsy NZ is calling for a sixth death possibly linked to the brand-switching of anti-seizure medication lamotrigine to be included in a joint coronial inquiry already underway.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The organisation issued a release today, with CEO Ross Smith saying he was "shocked and saddened to learn of another death, although few details are available at the moment".

Ms Ross said the death has been reported to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring (CARM).

A joint coronial inquiry is underway looking into five previous deaths which may be linked to the switch from lamotrigine to a generic brand Logem.

The change was billed to save Pharmac $30 million and was opposed by Epilepsy NZ.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Mr Ross called for the sixth death to be included in the inquiry, and that it must "proceed with urgency for both the families involved and all those living with epilepsy in New Zealand".

"Despite any adverse reactions it is most important is that people continue taking their lamotrigine, no matter what brand they have, as stopping medication could have severe consequences," Mr Ross said.

Medsafe group manager Chris James said in a statement that CARM has informed Medsafe of the sixth report.

"Medsafe currently has extremely limited information on this case," Mr James said.

"CARM is seeking further detail from the person who submitted the report.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"We encourage people who experience side effects to any medicine to report these to the Centre for Adverse Reactions Monitoring.

"Medsafe emphasises that people concerned about changing brands of lamotrigine should talk to their doctor who can make an exceptional circumstances application.

"Those who have already switched brands and are stable should not change brand again.

"People who have switched and are having problems should see their doctor as soon as possible.

"Pharmac have stated that they will reimburse some GP visit co-payments."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Epilepsy NZ also again suggested that there should be a ministerial inquiry into the switch, and said it was "very concerned there has been no uptake of this suggestion by the Minister of Health".

"We know there have been hundreds of people reporting adverse reactions to this brand switch. Many who had their epilepsy under control are now having to deal with seizures that in some cases have caused serious injuries," Mr Ross said.

"This is an unacceptable risk to be forced upon an already vulnerable community of people and we call on the Minister to intervene and investigate.

"The brand switch failed to meet internationally recognised standards of patient safety from the outset and should never have happened.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Medsafe warned against it and Pharmac ignored their advice.

"The regulatory processes we have which are supposed to keep New Zealanders safe don’t seem to be working."