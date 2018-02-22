 

Entourage star Adrian Grenier to feature in Air New Zealand's Antarctic safety video

Adrian Grenier, star of the American TV series Entourage, will feature in Air New Zealand's Antarctic safety video, to be released in March.

The Hollywood environmentalist, actor, director will feature in Air New Zealand's upcoming Antarctic safety video.
Source: Air New Zealand

The Hollywood environmentalist, actor, director and UN Environment Ambassador, stars alongside Scott Base scientists and support staff in the video, which spotlights the critical importance of Antarctica in understanding the impacts of a warming world.

Air New Zealand says the safety video project and associated educational content builds on the airline's long-term partnership with Antarctica New Zealand and the New Zealand Antarctic Research Institute, currently involving a major study of ecosystem resilience in the Ross Sea area.

Living and working alongside the Scott Base science community was a profound experience for the environmental campaigner, who said he jumped at the opportunity to take part in the project.

"Visiting Antarctica has been a life-long dream, and I feel privileged to be part of one of Air New Zealand's world-renowned safety videos, particularly this one, which is so well aligned to my own commitment to environmental issues," Grenier said.

"Filming in sub-zero conditions was intense, but it was an adventure I will carry with me forever. One unforgettable moment was stepping below the ice shelf to see the underwater life beneath in a scientific observation cylinder drilled through the ice."

Antarctica New Zealand Chief Executive Officer Peter Beggs says the new safety video and other video content will give millions globally greater awareness of Antarctic science, particularly as efforts to understand environmental change intensify.

"Air New Zealand is a committed supporter of Antarctic research, using its channels to highlight the value and importance of New Zealand's world-leading Antarctic science," Mr Beggs said. 

"We're confident this project, which also includes a dedicated website and additional material filmed with scientists in the field, will help tell the story of Antarctica's significance worldwide."

